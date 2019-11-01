Ministry Performs a Brilliant Acoustic Version of Their Song ‘(Every Day Is) Halloween’ for Halloween 2019

In celebration of Halloween 2019, the legendary industrial metal band Ministry, led by a timeless Al Jourgensen, released a brilliant acoustic version of their classic 1984 anthem “(Every Day Is) Halloween”. The video was shot beautifully by photographer Thaddeus Bridwell in a moody black and white to capture the self-questioning nature of the song.

Oh, why can’t I live a life for me?

Why should I take the abuse that’s served?

Why can’t they see they’re just like me

I’m not the one that’s so absurd

Why hide it why fight it?

Hurt feelings best to stop feeling hurt

Denials, reprisals

It’s the same it’s the same in the whole wide world

via Deth Veggie