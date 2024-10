‘(Every Day Is) Halloween’ by Ministry

“(Every Day Is) Halloween”, the 1985 single by Ministry written and produced by Al Jourgensen, seems pretty fitting for today and in fact, every day.

Well anytime, any place, anywhere that I go

All the people seem to stop and stare

They say, “Why are you dressed like it’s Halloween?”

“You look so absurd, you look so obscene!”

In 2019 Ministry performed a wonderful acoustic version of the song.