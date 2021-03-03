Military Portraits Featuring Pop Culture Characters

Photoshop editor scadarts has created a wonderful series that features different pop culture characters in formal military dress portraits. Included in this series are such characters as Han Solo (Star Wars), Thanos (Avengers), Mutant Ninja Turtles, Ahsoka Tano (The Mandalorian), Homelander (The Boys), Emperor Kuzco (The Emporer’s New Groove), Steve Rogers (Captain America), and Leia Organa (Star Wars).

The artist stated that they’re ready to do more.

I’m actually getting an itch to do more old military stuff again. At least for a little while.

Several of these portraits can be purchased on t-shirts through scadart’s online store

via My Modern Met