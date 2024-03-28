Miles Morales Fights Shadowy Monsters of Panic That Drive Him Up a Wall in ‘The Spider Within’

In the animated short “The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story”, a downtrodden Miles Morales comes home to his excited father, who is ready to binge several horror films with his son. Unfortunately, Miles isn’t up for it and goes into his room where he fights the shadowy monsters of insecurity and panic that literally drive him up the wall. When the monsters are all gone, Miles opens the door and is ready to talk to his father.

After a particularly challenging day living with these pressures, Miles experiences a panic attack that forces him to confront the manifestations of his anxiety and learn that reaching out for help can be just as brave an act as protecting his city from evil.

This short film was done in conjunction with the Kevin Love Fund, a non-profit organization that inspire people with mental health issues to live their best lives with support and understanding.

Through a unique combination of education, research, grant-making, and advocacy, KLF is breaking the stigma around mental health and ensuring people who are suffering have the support needed to thrive. …The Kevin Love Fund envisions a world where anyone facing a mental health challenge is able to access the support needed to thrive, free of social stigma and at an affordable cost.

The film is also being offered to educators for classroom use.

Sony Pictures Animation has teamed up with the Kevin Love Fund to digitally release the animated short film, The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story, that will be incorporated into the Kevin Love Fund’s new mental health focused lesson plan, “The Hero Within.” The lesson plan invites students to tell their own story through the lens of mental health awareness via an interactive curriculum including a creative storyboard activity.