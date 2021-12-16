Displaced Polar Bears Search for a New Home in the Powerful Animated Short Film ‘Migrants’

“Migrants” is an incredibly powerful award-winning animated short film by students at the Pôle 3D school in Tourcoing-Roubaix, France about a parental polar bear and a young cub who find themselves looking for a new home after their native Arctic land becomes completely untenable due to climate change.

When they arrive they find that resident brown bears are distinctly inhospitable and even threatening towards them. The pair searches for safety in their new home, but to no avail. The brown bears make it clear that despite their common ursine roots, the polar bears are not welcome and take extreme action to be rid of them.

The filmmakers told Short of the Week that they were inspired by the Aquarius refugee incident in 2018.

Inspired initially by the story of the Aquarius, a watercraft filled with refugees that stirred global headlineswhen it was refused entry at Italian ports in 2018, they used that as a jumping-off point in shaping Migrants.