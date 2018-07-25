Laughing Squid

Jonah Hill’s Upcoming Film Takes a Nostalgic Look at the Los Angeles Teenage Skate Culture of the 90s

Mid90s, a new film written and directed by actor Jonah Hill, offers a nostalgic look into at the popular Los Angeles teenage skate culture during the 1990s. The story is told through the eyes of a 13 year old boy named Stevie (Sunny Suljic), who finds the local skate shop a welcome relief from his turbulent home life.

Written and directed by Jonah Hill, Mid 90s follows Stevie, a thirteen-year-old in 90s-era LA who spends his summer navigating between his troubled home life and a group of new friends that he meets at a Motor Avenue skate shop.



