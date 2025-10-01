Professional Climber Attempts a Daring Mid-Air Climbing Route Under the Wings of a Flying Plane

Professional climber Domen Škofic attempted an incredibly daring mid-air free climb under the wings of a Red Bull Blanix glider that had been retrofitted with special climbing holds. The first two attempts at this incredibly challenging feat were unsuccessful, however the third time was the charm.

Domen Škofic takes on a new challenge, to become the first person to master a climbing route under the wings of a flying plane.

This was particularly difficult, as Škofic not only had to deal with the grade of the climb but also frigid temperatures and, of course, gravity.

The route corresponded to a climbing difficulty of 8a grade but brought a completely new challenge compared to a vertical climbing wall: in addition to needing to overcome gravity, Domen must fight against the strong airflow of 80-100km/h and extreme temperatures of -10 °C.