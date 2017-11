Evolutionary and developmental biologist Nipam H. Patel of the Patel Lab at UC Berkeley created “Squid: Coming to Life” an absolutely amazing microscopic timelapse capturing the formation of embryos inside eggs from which tiny baby squids emerge. This amazing cephalopodic birth is absolutely fascinating to watch.

These are a series of images and videos of squid development captured from 2007-2016 by students in Embryology: Concepts & Techniques in Modern Developmental Biology.

