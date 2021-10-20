Teeny Tiny Micro Crochet Animals

Yarn artist Lucia has created a wonderful series of teeny tiny micro crochet animals of various species. These adorable lilliputian works of art and the patterns to make them are available through Lucia’s Etsy shop. Lucia states that this work is not easy, but the results make it well worth it.

Miniature crochet makes it possible to create anything your heart wishes. …Micro crochet is always a challenge for me that is almost impossible to complete. And I do my best to complete it and to make it look perfect and ideal.

via This Is Why I’m Broke