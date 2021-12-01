A School Where People Learn How to Be Santa Claus

Insider visited the Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School in Midland, Michigan in order to see how professional Santas learn how to be the best possible Santas they can be. In addition to looking like Santa Claus or Mrs. Claus, the students learn how to dance, sing, and use sign language for holiday greetings.

Insider visited the 84th running of the Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School to find out what it takes to be a professional Santa Claus.

The 84 year old school is the oldest in the United States and is considered the gold standard of Santa schools.

Referred to as the “Harvard of Santa institutions,” it’s been in operation since 1937, making it the oldest Santa school in the United States.

The school upholds a mission of kindness towards others, particularly during the holiday season.

To uphold the traditions and preserve the history of Santa Claus while providing students with the necessary resources to improve and further define their individual presentations of Santa and Mrs. Claus, allowing them to enter the hearts and spread the Christmas spirit to everyone they meet.