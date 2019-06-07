Michelin Debuts a Modern Puncture Proof 3D Printed Smart Tire Made From 100% Sustainable Materials

During the 2019 MovinOn Summit for Sustainable Mobility in Montreal, Michelin debuted their new Uptis (“Unique Punctureproof Tire System”), an incredible puncture-proof, 3D-printed smart tire system made from 100% sustainable materials. This remarkable prototype is currently being tested on a GM Chevy Bolt EV for introduction into the larger passenger car market by 2024.

Uptis demonstrates that Michelin’s vision for a future of sustainable mobility is clearly an achievable dream. Through work with strategic partners like GM, who share our ambitions for transforming mobility, we can seize the future today.



