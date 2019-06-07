Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Michelin Debuts a Modern Puncture Proof 3D Printed Smart Tire Made From 100% Sustainable Materials

by at on

Michelin Uptis

During the 2019 MovinOn Summit for Sustainable Mobility in Montreal, Michelin debuted their new Uptis (“Unique Punctureproof Tire System”), an incredible puncture-proof, 3D-printed smart tire system made from 100% sustainable materials. This remarkable prototype is currently being tested on a GM Chevy Bolt EV for introduction into the larger passenger car market by 2024.

Uptis demonstrates that Michelin’s vision for a future of sustainable mobility is clearly an achievable dream. Through work with strategic partners like GM, who share our ambitions for transforming mobility, we can seize the future today.

Michelin Prototype Tire Testing at GM Milford

Michelin Prototype Tire Testing at GM Milford

Michelin Prototype Tire Testing

Michelin Prototype Tire Testing at GM Milford

Michelin Prototype Tire Testing at GM Milford

Michelin Prototype Tire Testing at GM Milford

Michelin Prototype Tire Testing at GM Milford

Michelin Prototype Tire

Michelin Prototype Tire

Michelin Prototype Tire





Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved