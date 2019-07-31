Michael Shannon Makes a Tasty Hot Chicken Dish With Back to Back Instructions From a Professional Chef

In a down-home episode of the Bon Appétit series Back to Back Chef, award-winning actor Michael Shannon (Boardwalk Empire), stood at his cooking station back-to-back with professional chef Carla Lalli Music to prepare a tasty dish of “Nashville Hot Chicken and Slaw”.

‘Frankie & Johnny’ star Michael Shannon visits the Bon Appétit Test Kitchen to make Nashville-style hot chicken and slaw. Can he follow along using verbal instructions only?

Shannon had no assistance in preparing the dish, other than the verbal instructions given by Lalli Music on the opposite side. Luckily, Shannon is a good listener and knows how to crack an egg one-handed from his role in the Broadway play Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, because his version of the dish came out beautifully.