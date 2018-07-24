Laughing Squid

Michael J. Fox Tells Jane Pauley That Parkinson’s Disease Sucks in CBS Sunday Morning Interview

The beloved Michael J. Fox was at the top of his game when he received the devastating diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease at the young age of 29. Rather than retreating into obscurity, however, the actor instead gave back by creating the Michael J. Fox Foundation, which has raised millions of dollars for research, therapy and hopeful treatment of the disease. Yet, when interviewer Jane Pauley asked about living with Parkinson’s on the July 8th episode of CBS Sunday Morning, Fox honestly replied “It sucks“.

It sucks. I hate it and I wish I wasn’t in this situation, but its been one of the greatest gifts of my life. To take my certitude of it and merge with other people’s certitude of it and try to find an answer.

Here’s the full interview with Michael J. Fox that day.



