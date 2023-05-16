An Amusing Medley of Metal Bassist Evolution

Incredibly talented multi-instrumentalist Charles Berthoud played a humorous medley of 13 styles that portray the common evolution of metal bassists.

Evolution of every METAL bassist in 3 minutes

He started off with the “Open Phase” and continued with such styles as “Wearing Your Bass Low Phase”, “Cliff Phase”, “Following the Guitar Phase”, “The Steve Harris Phase”, and “the Tapping Phase”. Berthoud then concluded the bass portion with “The Most Annoying Phase” of editing.

It should also be noted that his final step was lead singing the ad copy from his sponsor.