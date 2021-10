A Surreal Interdimensional Train Ride Promoting Meow Wolf Denver Project ‘Convergence Station’

Swedish filmmaker Andreas Nilsson created a wonderfully surreal video that borrows from vintage footage and features an oddly interdimensional train riding along whatever tracks were laid, encouraging others to get out and see the world. The music and sound for the video were provided by Bret McKenzie. The video was made to promote the Meow Wolf Denver project “Convergence Station”.

Are you tired of your day-to-day humdrum reality?? What if I told you there were other worlds.

via Vimeo Staff Picks