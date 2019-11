Sculptor Steven Richter quite skillfully and amusingly built an incredibly accurately accurate model of the Wicked Witch of the West from the classic children’s tale The Wizard of Oz out of a combination of colored crayons. After getting all the details right, Richter quite ceremoniously melted her down, just like the “I’m melting” scene in the film.

Here’s the original scene from the 1939 film.

