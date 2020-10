In the spooky spirit of Halloween, sculptor Steven Richter (previously) of Tom Spina Designs created a rather sinister looking Freddy Krueger from Nightmare on Elm Street out of a manipulated faux skeleton and melted crayons. When he was was finished, Richter set a blowtorch to his entire creation for an authentic melting of Krueger’s face.

A timelapse of me sculpting and then melting Freddy Krueger from the “A Nightmare on Elm Street” films.