Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer Hits the Streets of New York City Riding on a Rolling Podium

For her guest hosting return to Saturday Night Live on May 13th, the amazing Melissa McCarthy transformed into her brilliant Sean Spicer character while spinning and twirling to the upbeat Broadway classic “I Feel Pretty“. Once suited up, McCarthy hit the streets of New York City on the now famous rolling podium. Producer Donie O’Sullivan of CNN captured photos and footage of this hilarious event.

McCarthy fully in character and ““Straight out da bushes”“.

