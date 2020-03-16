Laughing Squid

Mel Brooks and His Son Max Team Up to Encourage People to Stay Home to Stop the Spread of Coronavirus

“Don’t be a spreader”

In an amusing public service announcement, author Max Brooks and his father, legendary comedian Mel Brooks stood on either side of a sliding glass door to encourage people to voluntarily stay at home so as to stop the spread of Coronavirus in its tracks. The younger Brooks noted that this was particularly important for those over the age of 65, who may be more susceptible to the effects of the disease.

Hi, I’m Max Brooks. I’m 47 years old. This is my dad, Mel Brooks. He’s 93. If I get the Coronavirus, I’ll probably be okay. But if I give it to him, he could give it to Carl Reiner who can give it to Dick Van Dyke and before I know it, I’ve wiped out a whole generation of comedic legends.


