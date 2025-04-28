Mel Blanc Voices His Most Famous Looney Tunes Cartoon Characters on ‘The Today Show’ in 1982

While appearing on The Today Show on November 23, 1982, the great Mel Blanc sat down with movie critic Gene Shalit and performed his most famous Looney Tunes character voices upon request. Included in this amusing list were Bugs Bunny, Elmer Fudd, Daffy Duck, Foghorn Leghorn, Porky Pig, and Tweety Bird.

Mel Blanc, the voice behind iconic characters like Bugs Bunny, Elmer Fudd and Porky Pig, sits down with Gene Shalit to talk about the process of creating the vocals for the cartoons.

