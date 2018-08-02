The Sheer Genius of Mel Blanc Voicing Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck Impersonating Each Other

During an interview, Hank Azaria reflected on the sheer genius of the legendary Mel Blanc, the signature voice of Looney Tunes during the Golden Age of Animation. Azaria specifically pointed to a the “Rabbit Fire” episode during which Bugs Bunny impersonated Daffy Duck and Daffy Duck impersonated Bugs Bunny in an elaborate plan to confuse the already befuddled Elmer Fudd. This type of voice work, according to Azaria, is extremely difficult to do.

Do you know how hard that is? To do to take your own character, have it imitate another one of your own characters? It’s almost impossible. If you try to combine two voices that you’re doing, you kind of just land in the middle. …we all tried to do one of our characters imitating another one and have them sound different and we couldn’t do it.