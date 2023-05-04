Mel Blanc and Jack Benny Reenact Their Favorite Bits on ‘The Tonight Show’ in 1974

The immensely talented Mel Blanc appeared alongside longtime comedy partner Jack Benny on a 1974 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson. The pair reenacted a couple of their famous bits, much to the audience’s delight.

Blanc talked about how he got started in the voice business and how he got his first break. He also explained how he came up with the voice for Bugs Bunny.

They showed me a picture of this crazy little character and they said he was tough. …And I thought uh let’s see now which is the toughest voice in the United States it’s either Brooklyn or the Bronx. I said why don’t I put the two together so what that’s what come out, Doc.