Scenes From All Ten ‘Star Wars’ Films Seamlessly Recut as a Mega-Trailer For the Franchise

While there wives were out of town, actor Topher Grace and video game editor Jeff Yorkes seamlessly edited scenes from all ten Star Wars films to create “Star Wars Always”, a mega-trailer for the franchise. In making this, Yorkes posed a very relevant question on Twitter.

Why don’t studios make “mega-trailers,” tying all the movies of one franchise together, reminding you why you fell in love in the first place? Wouldn’t that kick ass?! Well, that’s what my pal @tophergrace and I thought… @louscafe_edit https://t.co/qRBBE5sbpK

— Jeff Yorkes (@JeffYorkes) February 26, 2019