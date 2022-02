What Modern Company Logos Might Look Like If Their Branding Was Done During Medieval Times

Artist Ilya Stallone created an amusing series of illustrations showing what contemporary company logos might look like if their branding had been done during Medieval times.

Medieval branding

Logos included the famous Lacoste alligator, the PUMA puma, the original Starbucks logo, and a literal Burger King. Stallone also included modern online entities such as Instagram, Tinder, YouTube, and even Microsoft Windows.

