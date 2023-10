A Folky Medieval Cover of the ‘Halloween’ Theme

It’s Winter Productions performed a a folky medieval cover of the original Halloween theme in honor of the October holiday using such instruments as a Kantele, Jouhikko, contrabass and various types of percussion.

Have a spooky Halloween, Samhain, you name it. Here’s my medieval / folkish / ritualistic rendition of the classic Halloween theme song.

via Miss Cellania