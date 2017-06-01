Laughing Squid

The Turing Tumble, A DIY Mechanical Computer Powered by Marbles That Solve Puzzles of Logic

Paul Boswell, a coder, inventor and former professor at the University of Minnesota has created the Turing Tumble, a brilliant mechanical computer that employs marbles to create and solve puzzles of logic. Boswell is currently raising funds through Kickstarter in order build the pieces for a DIY set available to the public.

Turing Tumble is a new type of game where players (ages 8+) build mechanical computers powered by marbles to solve logic puzzles. It’s fun, addicting, easy-to-learn, and while you’re playing, you discover how computers work.

Turing Tumble

Turing Tumble Bit

Turing Tumble Gear Bit

Turing Tumble Crossover

Turing Tumble Ramp

via reddit

