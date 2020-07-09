A Cake That Looks Like a McDonalds Egg McMuffin

Talented bakery designer Natalie Sideserf of Sideserf Cakes (previously) in Austin, Texas challenged herself to make a sweet, textured version of her favorite fast food breakfast – an Egg McMuffin.
Sideserf used a real version of the sandwich to help her recreate the distinctive nooks and crannies of the English muffin, the hidden bit of egg, the oversized piece of round ham and melty orange cheese peeking out the sides. The green buttercream inside, however, is a bit of a departure from the original.
Sometimes I’m just driving through the McDonald’s drive-through and I think an Egg McMuffin cake would be really fun to make …the green buttercream is always unexpected and it confuses people and that makes me laugh.