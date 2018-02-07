Four Contestants Attempt to Match People to Their Chosen Occupations Just by the Way They Look

In an occupational episode of the Cut series Lineup, three willing yet unwitting contestants comprised of two men and two women, were asked to match nine different people to their jobs without any information other than the way they looked. Among the occupations were Tarot reader, horse listener, bounty hunter, bartender, porn producer, ER nurse and pastor. With this range of jobs, many of the guesses definitely erroneously took gender into account.

After the game, Cut spoke with several people on the panel about their jobs.