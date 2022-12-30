Matching Cat and Dog Become the Best of Friends

A giant black and white Newfoundland dog named Belle and a matching tuxedo cat named Bears have become the best of friends while living in the same house, each becoming emotional support for the other.

According to their human Emilie, Bears had already lived with them when Belle came into the picture. Apparently, it was love at first sight, perhaps because of their matching fur.

We hoped that they would get along. The first time we introduced them Belle was accepting and curious as any puppy would. Bears bowed his head and just pushed his head up into her nuzzle. I’d never seen Bears do that with any other dog. He just understood that he had a sister now and maybe that they’re siblings because they look alike.