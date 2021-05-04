How to Make a Tasty Master Yoda Cocktail

Mixologist Michael Matzkeit shared a fun recipe to make a Master Yoda cocktail. All you need is 25ml of gin, 25ml of Chartreuse liqueur, 25ml of maraschino liqueur, 25ml of lime juice, and maraschino cherries and lime wedges for garnish.

At first glance, this recipe seems unusual – two of these four ingredients are liqueurs. But at first sip, the Last Word immediately makes sense. Maraschino and Chartreuse Verte complement each other perfectly and cover up the respective weaknesses of the partner, while gin and lime build a stable framework that the palate can use for orientation.

May the Fourth be with you.

via Neatorama