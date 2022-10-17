Musician Plays ‘Master of Puppets’ in the Style of Muse

Musician Andre Antunes departed from his heavy metal musical commentary to perform the recently resurgent and iconic Metallica song “Master of Puppets” in the distinctive style of Muse.

If Master of Puppets was a Muse song.

As with his previous Muse mashup, Antunes played all the instruments on this cover and repeated his respectable imitation of Matt Bellamy‘s high falsetto. He also did a great impression of James Hetfield‘s famous growl while paying equal tribute to both bands.

via The Awesomer