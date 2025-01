Percussionist Uses Massage Gun Against a Sheet Metal Shed to Add a Cool Reverberating Sound

Canmaster Smash (Mo), a former construction worker turned industrial musician, cleverly used a running massage gun that he placed it against the side of a sheet metal shed to add cool reverberating sound while playing the drums.

Rob Scallon was so impressed that he added a guitar track to the original.

Mo Also Used This Technique on a Metal Pot

Whoa!! Newsflash : massage gun makes soup pot go brrrrrrr