In the second installment of their 2021 reboot of the “Thursday Mashups” series, Aaron Brink and Steve Reidell of The Hood Internet remixed 60 hit songs from 1996 into a single, catchy 3½ minute dance track that’s “Where It’s At” with “No Diggety” whether “Ready or Not”.

