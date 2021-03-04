A Three and a Half Minute Compilation of 60 Songs That’s Here to Remind You of the Year 1995

As part of their newly relaunched Thursday music series for the month of March 2021, Aaron Brink and Steve Reidell of The Hood Internet have compiled 60 songs into a 3½ minute dance tune that’s “here to remind you” of the pivotal year of 1995.

The compilation features such female artists as Mariah Carey, Alanis Morissette, Björk, PJ Harvey, Annie Lennox, Natalie Merchant and No Doubt, all of which provides a rather auspicious start to Women’s History Month 2021.