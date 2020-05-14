50 Hit Songs From 1986 Remixed Into a ‘Big Time’ Three Minute Mashup That Has an ‘Invisible Touch’

In a continuing installment of their “Thursday” mashup series Aaron Brink and Steve Reidell of The Hood Internet compiled 50 music videos from 1986 and remixed them into a “Big Time” three minute danceable mashup that has an “Invisible Touch”.

Featuring: The Bangles, Beastie Boys, Berlin, Billy Bragg, Billy Joel, Bon Jovi, Boogie Down Productions, Book Of Love, Bruce Hornsby & The Range, Cutting Crew, Cyndi Lauper, Duran Duran, Eric B. & Rakim, Europe, Fingers Inc., Genesis, Gwen Guthrie, Howard Jones, Human League, Janet Jackson, Lionel Richie, Loose Ends, Madonna, Metallica, Midnight Star, Nu Shooz, Oran Juice Jones, Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, Paul Simon, Peter Gabriel, Robbie Nevil, Run-D.M.C., Run-D.M.C. & Aerosmith, Samantha Fox, Slayer, Smithereens, Stan Bush, Steve Winwood, Whistle.