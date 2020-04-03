A Hilarious Compilation of M*A*S*H Clips That Address Each Step of Staying Safe and Healthy These Days

Frank Vaccarriello created a hilarious compilation of clips from the long-running classic TV sitcom M*A*S*H that addresses each recommended step of staying safe and healthy these days. The show, a dramedy that focused on Korean War through the eyes of doctors at a mobile Army hospital, also offered a great deal of astute insight into the psyche those going through daily trauma of atrocities.

As Vaccarriello states, the series was and still is, very helpful in solving large problems.