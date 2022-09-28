Mary Poppins Sings a Death Metal Version of Signature Song ‘A Spoonful of Sugar’

Prodigious musician and composer Andy Rehfeldt, who previously created a fantastic mashup featuring English super nanny Mary Poppins (Julie Andrews) singing a death metal version of her signature song “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious”, returned to the iconic 1964 film to give the song “A Spoon Full of Sugar” the same treatment with clever editing. Ian Soulia provided the vocals while Rehfeldt played all the instruments.

Ian Soulia- Vocals Music created by me, Andy.

Here’s the original scene from the film.

Here’s the “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” version.