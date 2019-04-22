A Seamless Retrospective of the Marvel Infinity Saga Phase Three Leading Up to ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Freelance trailer editor Clark Zhu (previously) has created a stunningly seamless visual recap of Phase Three of the Marvel Infinity Saga. This amazing compilation, which took four months to make, includes the ten previous films of the series, leading up to the release of Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019.

…An epic recap of Marvel Studios’ 10 amazing movies released since 2016, from “Captain America: Civil War” to “Avengers: Endgame” – to celebrate the upcoming release of “Endgame” as well as the end of Marvel’s 11 year long “Infinity Saga”.