While walking around the 2014 DeLorean Car Show in Dayton, Ohio, actor Christopher Lloyd of Back to the Future appeared to be taken off guard when spot-on Marty McFly impersonator Rob Sims caught his attention. After posing for the requisite photo, Sims began talking to Lloyd in character. The actor enjoyed a good laugh before walking away.

Actually I didn’t want to do Marty for Christopher Lloyd but his handlers insisted on it. I really just wanted to talk to him just normally.?