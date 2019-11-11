Badass Updated Marshall Stack Mini-Fridges for 2019

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

In 2012, we wrote about the highly realistic Marshall Mini-Fridge that featured real amps and knobs found on their signature amplifiers and musical equipment. In 2019, they introduced two new versions of this badass beer fridge.

The first is the 2019 Black Edition 3.2 Marshall Medium Capacity Bar Fridge, which is 3.2 cubic feet for smaller spaces. The second one is the 2019 Black Edition 4.4 Marshall High Capacity Bar Fridge, which boasts 4.4 cubic feet.

The new Marshall fridge proudly features authentic Marshall Amp parts, including genuine Marshall logos, actual knobs, fret cloth, brass finished faceplate and custom branded glass shelving, making the Marshall fridge the ultimate combination of rock and refrigeration.

No matter the size, these mini-refrigerators look so much like a real Marshall Stack amp that one might be tempted to just plug in and start jamming