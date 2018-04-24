Laughing Squid

A Hilarious Bad Lip Reading of Selected Portions of Mark Zuckerberg’s Testimony Before the U.S. Senate

Always one to keep up with current events, Bad Lip Reading delivered an absolutely hilarious spin on the very, very serious testimony of Mark Zuckerberg before the United States Senate. Amongst the more notable moments in this version were Zuckerberg loudly slurping a glass of water, Ted Cruz asking Zuckerberg if he’d like to be friends, Billy Long holding his arm up for as long as he could, Ben Sasse asking about the weenies downstairs and an absent-mind Lindsey Graham singing “Judy in Moonlight” to himself out of boredom with the proceedings.

