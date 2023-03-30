Mark Hamill Voices English Language Jedi-Themed Emergency Alerts for Ukraine

The great Mark Hamill partnered with Ukraine fundraising platform United24 to provide his distinctive and beloved voice to the Jedi-themed, English version of the Ukrainian Air Alert mobile app that notifies and warns users of emergencies such as air raids and attacks.

The Air Alert app has officially partnered with UNITED24. American actor Mark Hamill, an ambassador of the fundraising platform, has voiced the English version of the app.

Hamill’s announcements are made straightforwardly with a bit of humor when appropriate.

The legendary actor behind Luke Skywalker will notify users about five types of danger: missile attack, artillery shelling, street fighting, radiation and chemical threat. Mark Hamill has also added some of his iconic and inspiring quotes to announcements when the danger is over.

Hamill explained what motivated him to provide his voice.

It’s understandable…something that is considered a fairy tale about good versus evil is resonant with what’s going on in Ukraine. …Seeing the way the country has united and shown such resilience under such such terrible circumstances, its really inspiring.

The English version of the Air Alert with Mark Hamill’s voice is available on iOS and Android.