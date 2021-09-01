A Whimsical Series of Illustrated Marine Life Surfboards

Fernand Surfboards collaborated with artist Jean Julien to create a uniquely whimsical series of four boards that feature different forms of illustrated marine life. Included in the series are a blue and an orange fish, a tan seal, and a dark blue whale. Each board was hand-painted by Julien before being glassed and polished.

Jean Julien and i are really happy to show you guys our 4 pretty unique surfboards. They are all hand-painted by Jean, straight away on the Foam then glassed by Resin League and polished by Paul Hyde

via Dezeen