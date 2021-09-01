A Whimsical Series of Illustrated Marine Life Surfboards

Fernand Surfboards collaborated with artist Jean Julien to create a uniquely whimsical series of four boards that feature different forms of illustrated marine life. Included in the series are a blue and an orange fish, a tan seal, and a dark blue whale. Each board was hand-painted by Julien before being glassed and polished.

Jean Julien and i are really happy to show you guys our 4 pretty unique surfboards. They are all hand-painted by Jean, straight away on the Foam then glassed by Resin League and polished by Paul Hyde

Whale Board Fernand Jean Julien
Fernand Jean Julien Limited Animal Boards
Blue Fish Surfboard

via Dezeen

