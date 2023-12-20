‘Mariah Carey’s Christmas Special’ Plays on Television Screens in Movie Scenes in a Clever Holiday Mashup

Talented French filmmaker Fabrice Mathieu created a very clever holiday mashup by combining a multi-genre montage of movie scenes featuring televisions and having them all show the Mariah Carey Christmas Special.

All I want for Christmas is… Silence! Musical Movie Mashup. Mariah Carey Parody.

Here is a list of the films he used.

Back to the Future 2, The Big Lebowski, Brazil, The Burbs, The Cable Guy, Captain America Civil War, Clockwork Orange, The Conjuring 2, The Core, Dark Shadows, Fargo, Forrest Gump, The Game Greenland, Grumpy Old Men, Iron Man Joker, Kamikaze, The King of Comedy, Knowing Logan, Mars Attacks!, Matilda Nightcrawler, The Nutty Professor, Ocean 13, One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, Poltergeist, Raising Arizona, Requiem for a Dream, The Ring, Scary Movie 3, The Shining, Signs, Spaceballs, Taxi Driver, V for Vendetta, Videodrome, The Wall