Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Clever Map of Great Britain That Plots Fictional Locations From Film, Television and Literature

by at on

Fake Britain

Londonist Editor-at-Large Matt Brown, with the help of many friends, has created “Fake Britain” (larger version), a map of England, Scotland and Wales that plots over 720 names of fictional cities, towns and villages used in films, books, poems and television series. Prints of the map are available through More T Vicar.

Take a look around this alternative nation and see how many places you recognise. From Judge Dredd to Vanity Fair, it’s all here. The vast majority of entries are well defined geographically. Some — such as Beanotown and Blackadder’s Dunny on the Wold — are a little more nebulous, but we’ve added them for fun. Hogwarts is an unmappable location (unless it’s a Marauder’s Map you’re looking at), but we’ve had a go anyway.

Fake Britain

Fictional Towns in Fake Britain

images via Londonist

via MetaFilter




Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


Laughing Squid Hosting offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/mo. It includes email, Jetpack Premium and a free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP