An Informative Illustrated ‘Map of Board Games’ Categorized By Theme

Dominic Wallman of Domain of Science, who created a very informative Map of Board Games, explained the logic behind how he categorized the illustrated icons by themes.

Mapping out all the different kinds of board games. This Map of Board Games poster captures all the main kinds of game design used in board games, perfect for the wall in your gaming room.

The map can be purchased through the Domain of Science online store.