A Map Showing the Varied Origins of Predominant Accents Used In Specific Parts of the United States

In a lexical episode of Science Insider, narrator David Anderson maps out the rather varied origins of some of the most predominant accents that are used in the United States. Anderson demonstrates some of these accents using film and television clips of people native each area of the country.

When you’re traveling to another part of the US than you’re originally from, it might be surprising to hear how different the locals sound. For instance, a New Yorker will likely speak the same English language in a completely different accent from a native Texan. How did Americans get so many distinctive accents?

via Digg