The Map Men Play an Amusingly Riveting Game of GeoGuess Against Each Other

Comedians Jay Forman and Mark Cooper-Jones of Map Men played an amusingly riveting game of GeoGuessr against each other, with the loser of each round traveling to the actual location that he guessed furthest from. There were two rounds and suffice to say that it was Cooper-Jones wound up with a bit of jet lag.

Jay and I are going to put our cartographic reputations on the line and play a head-to-head game of Geoguessr. What’s Geoguessr? …Geoguessr is an online game that places you somewhere in the world on Google Street View. You look around for clues and guess where you are by clicking as close as possible on the world map.