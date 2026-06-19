A Humorous Comparison of the First Two Explorers Who Attempted to Circumnavigate the Globe

Comedians Jay Foreman and Mark Cooper-Jones of Map Men quite amusingly explored the historical context and challenges faced by Ferdinand Magellan and Francis Drake, the first two explorers to attempt to circumnavigate the globe.

Two voyages One was an absolute disaster and the other was an absolute disaster.

The hosts analyzed the geopolitical motivations of each journey, the logistical challenges faced, and the unintended discoveries that defined these perilous 16th-century circumnavigations.