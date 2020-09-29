A Couple Feeds Slices of Sweet Potatoes to Manatees That Look Just Like Sweet Potatoes

A couple who were visiting Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park in Florida stood at the edge of the water and fed floating slices of sweet potato to the resident manatees. Though these so-called “river potatoes” remained underwater, they were very happy to have visitors bearing treats that looked exactly like them. Gary Clark captured this remarkable image for Southern Living.

Manatees visit many of the state’s springs in winter, but you can see the gentle giants year-round at Homosassa Springs. Get here early, when they’re most active. Three feeding times daily serve each animal as much as 100 pounds of romaine lettuce and cabbage,as well as apples, bell peppers, carrots, and sweet potatoes.